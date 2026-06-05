TMD flags flash flood risk as strong monsoon sweeps across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a 24-hour forecast at 5pm on Friday (June 5, 2026), saying isolated heavy rain was expected in the Northeast, the East, and the South, as well as Bangkok and its vicinity.
Isolated very heavy rain was expected in the western parts of the North and Central regions, as the rather strong southwest monsoon was prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell was over upper Myanmar.
People in those areas were advised to be prepared and stay alert to dangers from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Strong winds and waves warning: mariners should avoid thundershower areas; small boats should stay ashore
Wind waves in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand were rather strong, with waves 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres in thundershower areas.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower areas.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should stay ashore during this period.
North
Northeast
Central region
Bangkok and vicinity
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)