Revenue Dept may file bankruptcy case against Thaksin over Shin Corp tax debt

Thailand’s Revenue Department is stepping up efforts to collect more than 17.6 billion baht in tax from former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra after the Supreme Court ruled that the department’s tax assessment was lawful. The Department may also file a bankruptcy case if the debt is not fully recovered.

Somsak Anantawat, strategic tax collection adviser for the energy business group and acting director-general of the Revenue Department, said the case had become final under Supreme Court judgment No 6890/2568, which was read on November 17, 2025.

The court ruled that the assessment by tax officials was lawful, making the assessed tax debt final immediately. The total amount stands at 17,629,585,191 baht, including tax, penalties and surcharges.

Somsak said the Revenue Department had continued to pursue the outstanding tax under the legal framework even while the case was going through the appeal committee and the courts.