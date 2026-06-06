Bus driver drug checks tightened as operators face jail warning

Transport Ministry has ordered the Department of Land Transport to tighten inspections of public bus drivers nationwide, requiring drivers to be completely free of narcotic substances as part of a wider push to improve passenger safety.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the ministry had instructed the Department of Land Transport, or DLT, to strengthen checks on the readiness of public bus drivers and monitor driving behaviour to ensure safer services for passengers.

The DLT has set safety guidelines covering both vehicles and drivers, with particular emphasis on drug testing and physical readiness before drivers are allowed to operate public transport services.