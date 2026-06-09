'Policy Discontinuity Is the Deepest Wound': Democrat MP Warns of Thailand's Education Vicious Cycle

Democrat Party politician Dr Karndee Leopairote cautions that degree inflation, social fragmentation, and demographic pressure will trap Thailand in a cycle of unemployment and inequality.

A Democrat Party politician and former academic has warned that Thailand's education system is caught in a self-reinforcing cycle of failure, driven by a revolving door of ministers, a manufacturing-era mindset, and a dangerous overreliance on credentials over competence.

Dr Karndee Leopairote, speaking at Monday's Nation Visionary Club roundtable held under the theme Beyond the Classroom: Thai Education Beyond Borders, brought a distinctly personal perspective to the debate.

Identifying herself as a mother, a former academic, and a politician, she argued that Thailand's education crisis cannot be solved by treating schooling as a closed system – but must instead be approached as a living ecosystem in which parents, the private sector, and local communities are indispensable partners.

The Deepest Wound

At the heart of Dr Karndee's analysis lies what she described as Thailand's single most damaging structural problem: the absence of a long-term vision. In the past two decades, she noted, the country has cycled through 21 education ministers in 20 years — a rate of turnover that has made coherent, sustained reform virtually impossible.

The consequence, she argued, has been a succession of short-term political gestures – distributing tablets to students, launching "skill wallet" initiatives – none of which amount to the comprehensive ten-year strategy for human capital development that the country urgently needs.