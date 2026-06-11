Beach red flags fly as Ko Lanta closes sites over Portuguese man o’ war

For maximum safety, the park decided to close three main tourist sites:

Laem Tanot (the park headquarters area)

Ko Haa

Ko Ngai

The park will closely assess the situation and will reopen the areas to visitors once conditions return to normal.

How dangerous is the Portuguese man o’ war

The Portuguese man o’ war is considered highly venomous, particularly its tentacles, which can release venom at all times, even after it has died or been washed ashore.

Contact with the venom can cause severe burning pain, burn-like red rashes on the skin, breathing difficulty and, in severe cases, loss of consciousness.