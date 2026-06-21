SRT offers condolences, halts Chiang Rai rail tunnel work after collapse kills two workers

SRT orders work suspension

The SRT has instructed the contractor to temporarily suspend operations at the incident site for two days to allow experts and relevant agencies to inspect the tunnel structure, assess the working environment and determine the cause of the collapse.

The agency said additional safety measures would be drawn up after the inspection to prevent a similar incident from recurring.

It has also ordered a review of safety measures for tunnel construction and other large-scale structural works across all ongoing projects. Contractors, supervising engineers and all related parties have been instructed to strictly comply with safety standards.

Initial reports point to falling rocks

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat earlier said an initial report suggested that rocks may have fallen from the tunnel wall while workers were installing the waterproofing system.

Authorities are continuing to examine the facts and determine the detailed cause of the incident.

An earlier preliminary damage assessment recorded two fatalities, three serious injuries and four minor injuries, while the latest SRT statement highlighted two serious injury cases.

Part of major northern rail project

The Doi Luang tunnel is about 3.4 kilometres long and has already been bored through.

It forms part of Contract 3 of the Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong section, worth 19.385 billion baht. The contract covers around 87 kilometres of at-grade and elevated railway tracks, three stations, three halts, one tunnel, signalling and telecommunications systems, and related works.

The contractor is the CKST-DC3 Joint Venture, comprising CH Karnchang Plc, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Plc and Chiangmai Construction Co Ltd.

Assistance pledged for families and injured workers

The SRT said it had assigned the contractor to work with the agency to provide care, compensation and full assistance to those affected and their families.

The support will cover medical treatment, legal entitlements and other relevant assistance.

The SRT said it would inform the public and the media once there was further progress in the investigation into the cause of the collapse.