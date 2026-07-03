OR and Bangchak cut petrol and gasohol prices by 0.60-1.20 baht per litre

Fuel prices in Bangkok were updated on Friday after PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, or BCP, announced cuts to petrol and gasohol prices.

The reductions ranged from 0.60 to 1.20 baht per litre, while diesel prices were left unchanged.

The latest retail prices in the Bangkok area, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows. Bangchak’s official oil price page also states that listed retail prices exclude the Bangkok provincial tax.

Petrol and gasohol

Petrol: 46.44 baht per litre

Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre (OR)

Benzine Super Power X: 49.79 baht per litre

Gasohol 98+: 48.44 baht per litre (Bangchak)

Gasohol 95: 37.45 baht per litre

Gasohol 91: 37.08 baht per litre

Gasohol E20: 32.45 baht per litre

Diesel