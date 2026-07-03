OR and Bangchak cut petrol and gasohol prices by 0.60-1.20 baht per litre

THURSDAY, JULY 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
OR and Bangchak cut petrol and gasohol prices by 0.60-1.20 baht per litre

Bangkok fuel prices are updated as OR and Bangchak lower petrol and gasohol rates, while diesel prices remain unchanged

Fuel prices in Bangkok were updated on Friday after PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited, or OR, and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, or BCP, announced cuts to petrol and gasohol prices.

The reductions ranged from 0.60 to 1.20 baht per litre, while diesel prices were left unchanged.

The latest retail prices in the Bangkok area, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows. Bangchak’s official oil price page also states that listed retail prices exclude the Bangkok provincial tax.

Petrol and gasohol

  • Petrol: 46.44 baht per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre (OR)
  • Benzine Super Power X: 49.79 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 98+: 48.44 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Gasohol 95: 37.45 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 37.08 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 32.45 baht per litre

Diesel

  • Super Power Diesel: 54.25 baht per litre (OR)
  • Diesel: 37.50 baht per litre (OR)
  • Diesel B20: 32.50 baht per litre (OR)
  • Diesel Super Power X: 50.05 baht per litre (OR)
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 49.25 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Hi Diesel S: 37.50 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Diesel B20: 32.50 baht per litre (Bangchak)

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy