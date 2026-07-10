Typhoon Bavi affects Taiwan flights as monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) updated the projected track of Typhoon Bavi on Friday (July 10, 2026), saying the storm would not directly affect Thailand but would have an indirect impact by strengthening the monsoon over the country.
This was expected to bring more rain to several areas and generate waves of 2-4 metres from Friday (July 10) to Sunday (July 12).
Travellers planning to visit Taiwan or provinces and major cities in eastern China were advised to check their flights before departure and closely monitor weather conditions.
The maximum wind speed near the storm’s centre was 157 kilometres per hour, or 85 knots.
Bavi was positioned east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, over the western Pacific Ocean, and was forecast to pass over Taiwan before making landfall on the eastern side of Fujian province in China between Saturday (July 11) and Sunday (July 12).
By drawing in the southwest monsoon, the storm was expected to strengthen the monsoon flow prevailing over the Andaman Sea and Thailand.
Flights serving Taiwan and eastern China were being monitored. The latest information compiled by Thansettakij showed that several airlines had cancelled flights, including:
Thai Airways announced the cancellation of flights between Bangkok and Taipei as Typhoon Bavi moved towards Taiwan.
The affected flights were:
Friday (July 10)
Saturday (July 11)
Thai Lion Air announced the cancellation of round-trip flights on the Don Mueang–Taipei–Narita, Don Mueang–Taipei–Osaka and Don Mueang–Kaohsiung–Hokkaido routes on Saturday (July 11), as Typhoon Bavi moved towards Taiwan.
The affected flights were:
Don Mueang–Taipei–Narita route
Don Mueang–Taipei–Osaka route
Don Mueang–Kaohsiung–Okinawa route