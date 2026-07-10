Typhoon Bavi affects Taiwan flights as monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) updated the projected track of Typhoon Bavi on Friday (July 10, 2026), saying the storm would not directly affect Thailand but would have an indirect impact by strengthening the monsoon over the country.

This was expected to bring more rain to several areas and generate waves of 2-4 metres from Friday (July 10) to Sunday (July 12).

Travellers planning to visit Taiwan or provinces and major cities in eastern China were advised to check their flights before departure and closely monitor weather conditions.