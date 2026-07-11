Police hunt alleged RoseRose ringleader after heroin suspect flees Thailand

Thai police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of directing a transnational heroin-smuggling network that allegedly concealed drugs in elephant-print bags and recruited an air hostess to carry one of them to Australia.

Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy national police chief, said the suspect, identified as Chantra and known online as “RoseRose”, had abruptly fled Thailand through an unofficial border crossing after investigators expanded their inquiry into the network.

Police believe she escaped to a neighbouring country. Provincial Police Region 5 officers have searched her residence and are coordinating efforts to locate and arrest her.

The investigation also led police to Ekkawit, who is accused of operating the Line account “Rin Rin” and acting as an intermediary in the alleged trafficking operation.

Pol Gen Samran spoke after questioning Ekkawit at about 9pm on July 10, 2026. He said investigators had obtained evidence linking the suspect to the Rin Rin account through both Ekkawit’s alleged confession and information checked with Line Thailand.

Ekkawit reportedly told investigators that he received instructions from Chantra, who allegedly used the RoseRose account and arranged for the air hostess to carry goods to Australia.

Police said the evidence collected so far indicated that Ekkawit was the person behind the Rin Rin account.