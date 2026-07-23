Fuel committee raises pump prices by 90 satang from July 23

Thailand’s retail prices for most petrol, gasohol and diesel products increased by 0.90 baht per litre from 5am on Thursday, July 23, following a decision by the Fuel Fund Executive Committee.

The adjustment pushed the retail price of standard high-speed diesel to 36.69 baht per litre, while diesel B20 rose to 31.69 baht. Gasohol 95 also climbed to 36.69 baht, gasohol 91 to 36.32 baht and gasohol E20 to 31.69 baht per litre.

Gasohol E85 increased to 27.63 baht per litre, while petrol rose to 45.68 baht. The quoted retail prices exclude Bangkok’s local maintenance tax. Premium fuel products were not included in the 90-satang retail increase announced by major distributors.

The committee approved the adjustment at its meeting on Wednesday amid a renewed escalation of fighting in the Middle East following the breakdown of negotiations.

It attributed the pressure on fuel markets to widening attacks involving countries around the Gulf and Iran’s confirmation that it would close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.