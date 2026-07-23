Five rangers killed, civilians injured in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

Five paramilitary rangers were killed and five civilians were injured when a group of black-clad attackers opened fire and threw pipe bombs at a checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Ra-ngae district on Wednesday evening.
The attack took place at about 6.45pm on July 22 at the Bukeh Sami municipal checkpoint in the Ton Yong Mas municipality. The post was operated by the 4509th Ranger Company under the 45th Ranger Forces Regiment Task Force.
According to the initial account, six attackers dressed in black arrived in a black four-door Nissan pickup and launched a sustained attack using firearms and pipe bombs.
The five rangers died at the scene. They were identified as:
The civilians listed as injured were Habib Hina, Muhammad Ali Abrue, Farhah Abrue, Muhammad Hafit Hina and Awatif Bueraheng. Habib and Awatif were identified as boys.
Emergency teams transported the injured to hospitals in the area for treatment.
After the assault, the attackers fled along Highway 4055 from Ton Yong Mas towards Dusongyo subdistrict in Ra-ngae.
Security personnel sealed off the checkpoint and surrounding area while police forensic teams began collecting evidence, including spent cartridge cases and fragments from the explosive devices.
Checkpoints and roadblocks were established along possible escape routes as military and police units launched an operation to identify and apprehend those responsible.
Subsequent reports indicated that motorcycles may also have been used as lead and escort vehicles during the attack, although the initial report identified the black pickup as the assailants’ main vehicle.
Security agencies ordered units throughout the area to raise their alert level, strengthen checkpoints and increase patrols to guard against a possible follow-up attack.
Personnel were instructed to maintain close surveillance around public places, government facilities and security positions as the manhunt continued.
The Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command condemned the attack and paid tribute to the five rangers, who were killed while providing security for residents in the southern border provinces.
It expressed condolences to their families and pledged to provide the full benefits, welfare support and assistance to which they are entitled.
The command also said investigators would pursue those responsible and bring them before the law, while security measures would be reinforced to protect local communities and restore public confidence.