Airport Rail Link resumes full service after disruption

THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Airport Rail Link resumes full service after disruption

Airport Rail Link services between Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi returned to normal after engineers cleared a depot access obstruction

  • Full service on the Airport Rail Link resumed at 10:07 PM on Wednesday after a day-long disruption.
  • The disruption was caused by a fault with a track switch at a maintenance depot, which engineers have since repaired.
  • Crews also cleared a train that was obstructing the tracks, allowing the full route between Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi to reopen.
  • A detailed investigation into the precise cause of the fault is ongoing, and the operator plans to replace the switch assembly to prevent future incidents.

Airport Rail Link services between Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi stations returned to normal at 10.07pm on Wednesday, July 22, after engineers resolved a fault that had disrupted operations throughout the day.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), SRT Electrified Train Company and Asia Era One announced that normal services had resumed after specialists inspected a track switch at the turnback point inside the Khlong Tan maintenance depot.

Teams also successfully cleared a train that had been obstructing access to and from the Airport Rail Link system, allowing regular operations to restart across the full route.

SRT governor Anan Phonimdeang said the railway had been instructed by the deputy transport minister to co-ordinate with all relevant agencies and restore services as quickly as possible.

Rail-system specialists from public agencies and private companies were mobilised throughout the day to address the disruption, enabling the line to resume normal operations by late evening.

However, the SRT, SRT Electrified Train Company and Asia Era One will continue a detailed technical investigation to determine the precise cause of the fault.

Asia Era One said the track-switch assembly had been inspected and repaired in strict accordance with operational safety standards under the SRT’s supervision.

Airport Rail Link resumes full service after disruption

The company plans to replace the switch assembly at the depot’s turnback point and assess possible improvements to that area and other locations considered vulnerable to similar problems.

It will also review its contingency timetable and backup operating plans to reduce the risk of another disruption and maintain passenger confidence in Airport Rail Link services.

Airport Rail Link resumes full service after disruption

The operator stressed that the incident had not compromised passenger safety.

Airport Rail Link normally operates daily from 5.30am until midnight. The first trains leave both Phaya Thai and Suvarnabhumi stations at 5.30am, while the final services depart at midnight. The operator’s published service information also lists its regular operating hours as 5.30am to midnight.

Six trains are scheduled for regular operations, with two additional trains available to meet heavier passenger demand during peak periods.

The Nation Editorial Team

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