Oil hits six-week high as risks mount in two key straits, Thai pump prices rise

Oil prices settled at their highest level since June 11 on Wednesday as escalating US-Iran hostilities and growing threats to shipping through two major waterways heightened fears of global supply disruption.

Brent crude futures gained US$3.06, or 3.36%, to close at US$94.07 a barrel after touching US$95.47 during the session.

The gap between prompt Brent and contracts for delivery three months later widened to US$9.26 a barrel, its largest since May 22. The deeper backwardation — when immediate supplies command a premium over later deliveries — pointed to mounting concerns over near-term availability.

The US military reported an 11th consecutive night of attacks on Iran, while Kuwait said its air defences had intercepted Iranian drones.

US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would destroy “one bridge or power plant” whenever Tehran targeted a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also warned shipping companies that the southern route through Hormuz had been mined.