Saudi oil routes face new uncertainty after Houthi tanker claims

Saudi Arabia’s principal alternative route for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz was drawn deeper into the conflict on Thursday (July 23), after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis claimed missile and drone attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The group described the operation as part of its naval blockade of the kingdom, raising concern that global oil supplies could face a second squeeze at Bab el-Mandeb alongside Iran’s effort to control Hormuz.

Shipping had already begun responding to the threat.

Five tankers altered course on Wednesday to avoid Bab el-Mandeb, while three vessels carrying Saudi crude to China and India turned back on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has been directing millions of barrels a day to its Red Sea port of Yanbu to bypass Hormuz.

Without access to the Red Sea’s southern exit, shipments would be left with the northern passage through the Suez Canal, adding weeks to voyages and substantially increasing costs.

Of the two vessels named by the Houthis, only the Encelia was linked to a reported incident.

A maritime security source said the tanker issued a distress call near the Saudi port of Jizan late on Wednesday and reported that it had been hit by a missile.

Vanguard, a British maritime risk-management group, said an unidentified projectile struck the Saudi-flagged vessel’s starboard side about 70 nautical miles south-west of Al Shuqaiq.