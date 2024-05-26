Pride Month to attract thousands, generate billions of baht, govt says

Among events to celebrate Pride Month, Chiang Mai Colourful Pride Festival is being held until June 30, featuring an LGBTQ+ parade, concerts and an art exhibition.

Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 4, featuring a parade, exhibition by drag artists, conferences and seminars on gender diversity.

Pride Nation Samui International Festival in Samui Island, Surat Thani province, is set to be held from June 24-29, which will gather Thai and foreign LGBTQ+ artists.

According to LGBT Capital, an LGBTQ+ focused investment firm, Thailand was ranked fourth among countries that generated the highest tourism revenue from LGBTQ+ events last year.

