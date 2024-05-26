Pride Month to attract thousands, generate billions of baht, govt says

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is working with private agencies on hosting events to celebrate Pride Month nationwide.
“This move aims to promote Thailand as an LGBTQ+ friendly destination and as the host of WorldPride in 2030,” Chai said, adding that foreign LGBTQ+ spend more and stay longer than other travellers.
He said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is paying attention to promoting equality in Thai society without differences in age, gender, religion, nationality or social status.
“The prime minister thanked government and private agencies for the collaboration to support the government’s gender-equality policy and facilitate foreign travellers who come to celebrate Pride Month in Thailand,” he said.
Among events to celebrate Pride Month, Chiang Mai Colourful Pride Festival is being held until June 30, featuring an LGBTQ+ parade, concerts and an art exhibition.
Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 4, featuring a parade, exhibition by drag artists, conferences and seminars on gender diversity.
Pride Nation Samui International Festival in Samui Island, Surat Thani province, is set to be held from June 24-29, which will gather Thai and foreign LGBTQ+ artists.
According to LGBT Capital, an LGBTQ+ focused investment firm, Thailand was ranked fourth among countries that generated the highest tourism revenue from LGBTQ+ events last year.