Labour minister heading to Israel to check on Thais amid conflict





Phumiphat went on to say that the ministry had paid compensation totalling 465.45 million baht to 9,309 Thai workers affected by the ongoing conflict between the Israel Defence Force and Palestinians.

“Also, the ministry had paid 144.27 million baht to 9,892 workers under the fund to assist Thai workers abroad,” he said, adding that workers affected by the conflict will receive compensation from Israel as well.

He further added that the Social Security Office had paid 1.36 million baht to relatives of 35 workers who died during the conflict.

According to the ministry, 41 Thai workers had died during the conflict so far, and six workers were being detained as hostages.

“The labour minister has instructed relevant agencies to accelerate the compensation payments to be completed by June this year,” he added.

