Thailand aims to be crowned regional halal industry hub

The Prime Minister signed the order for the establishment of NHIC on April 17, 2024, and serves as the chairperson, with Nalinee Taveesin, the Thai Trade representative, responsible for halal industry development, and the Industry minister as vice-chair.

The committee also includes representatives from 21 key agencies involved in Thailand's halal sector.

The NHIC is tasked with formulating policies and development strategies for halal products, integrating Thailand's unique “soft power”, and coordinating policies, measures, and plans to effectively drive the development of the country's halal industry. This aims to position Thailand as a leader in the production and export of halal products in the region.

In the first year, the ministry will focus on advancing the Thai halal industry through three main missions: establishing the centre to support the ecosystem of Thailand's halal industry, enhance awareness of its potential both domestically and internationally, and promote trade and market expansion globally.

