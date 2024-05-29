Thailand aims to be crowned regional halal industry hub

The Ministry of Industry has established the Thai Halal Industry Centre to compete for a share of the $2.3 trillion market, which is projected to grow rapidly with the increasing global Muslim population, with its market value expected to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2025.
Industry minister Pimpatra Wichaikul said the aim is to make the Thai halal industry, which encompasses a wide range of products and services, including food, cosmetics, fashion, and tourism, the regional halal industry hub.
“This will be achieved through the establishment of the centre, by forming the National Halal Industry Committee (NHIC), and enhancing the standards and capabilities of domestic halal entrepreneurs,” she said.
The ministry will also promote the expansion of exports including to potential global markets.
The food and beverage sector holds the largest market share, accounting for 63% of the total market value. The global halal food market is valued at approximately $1.4 trillion and is expected to double within five years, driven by the rapidly increasing global Muslim population.
The Prime Minister signed the order for the establishment of NHIC on April 17, 2024, and serves as the chairperson, with Nalinee Taveesin, the Thai Trade representative, responsible for halal industry development, and the Industry minister as vice-chair.
The committee also includes representatives from 21 key agencies involved in Thailand's halal sector.
The NHIC is tasked with formulating policies and development strategies for halal products, integrating Thailand's unique “soft power”, and coordinating policies, measures, and plans to effectively drive the development of the country's halal industry. This aims to position Thailand as a leader in the production and export of halal products in the region.
In the first year, the ministry will focus on advancing the Thai halal industry through three main missions: establishing the centre to support the ecosystem of Thailand's halal industry, enhance awareness of its potential both domestically and internationally, and promote trade and market expansion globally.