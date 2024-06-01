Cabinet gives green light for Thailand to seek BRICS membership

An interesting point is that Brazil will become an important new market for Thailand, with highlighted products being automotive parts and car tyres.

Exports to Russia will include car tyres as well.

As for India, the main exports will be plastic pellets and chemicals. This market is expected to absorb these products as Thailand's exports to China have decreased due to trade war issues and China's reduction in import dependence. Having India as a new market to compensate is appropriate, Chaichan said.

South Africa will import automotive parts and rice. This market will help support Thailand's export of these products.

"We will gain more trade benefits from the BRICS group. However, regarding the political conflicts among some countries, Thailand maintains a neutral policy and does not get involved in political matters. We focus on finding new markets to replace the old ones," said Chaichan.

The swift decision of the government to join the BRICS group compared to other economic blocs like the CPTPP is attributed to perceived vulnerabilities and unresolved issues within the latter.

BRICS, however, is seen as a group of countries that import goods aligned with Thailand's strengths, such as food, plastic pellets, chemicals, and automotive parts, with fewer restrictions compared to the CPTPP. This is considered a win-win situation for both sides. Any vulnerabilities or non-tariff measures will need to be addressed, Chaichan said.

Towards the end of the year, during the BRICS group meetings, Thailand became the first ASEAN nation to express interest in joining officially. Upon becoming a member, Thailand's trade benefits within BRICS are expected to increase significantly, not only through access to new markets but also through enhanced cooperation and collaboration.