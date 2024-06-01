Digital economy ministry launches initiatives to develop gaming industry

Within the digital content industry, the gaming sector holds the highest value, accounting for over 34 billion baht, or 85% of the total value of the Thai digital content industry.

The ministry recognises the importance of supporting and promoting the gaming industry, as well as providing opportunities for children and youth to express creativity and develop digital technology skills to their fullest potential, Prasert said.

Through the agency’s initiatives, they have implemented various programmes to support the gaming industry from its inception to its development. The include:

Game on the Series: This programme aims to inspire and convey experiences from renowned figures in both the gaming and IT industries to encourage the new generation to enter the gaming industry. Currently, it has garnered over 200,000 views on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.