Digital economy ministry launches initiatives to develop gaming industry

Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said that the gaming industry in Thailand was growing continuously. Data from the Thai Digital Content Industry Report for 2022, compiled by the ministry’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency, showed the digital content industry, including the gaming sector, was valued at over 40 billion baht.
Within the digital content industry, the gaming sector holds the highest value, accounting for over 34 billion baht, or 85% of the total value of the Thai digital content industry.
The ministry recognises the importance of supporting and promoting the gaming industry, as well as providing opportunities for children and youth to express creativity and develop digital technology skills to their fullest potential, Prasert said.
Through the agency’s initiatives, they have implemented various programmes to support the gaming industry from its inception to its development. The include:
Game on the Series: This programme aims to inspire and convey experiences from renowned figures in both the gaming and IT industries to encourage the new generation to enter the gaming industry. Currently, it has garnered over 200,000 views on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.
Game Accelerator Programme: It fosters and develops the skills of Thai game developers through workshops, pitching sessions, showcases, and business matching. It has completed three cycles so far, with over 160 gaming companies and developers being accelerated. The total value of business negotiations is estimated to be no less than 300 million baht.
Game Online Academy: This learning platform offers courses ranging from basic to advanced levels, catering to students, the general public, and professional game developers. The courses are offered for free, without any cost to the users.
Digital Startup Fund: The Digital Economy Promotion Agency is investing in Thai gaming companies to support entrepreneurs in their growth phase, providing 5 million baht each to help them expand their business into international markets.
In addition, the ministry also has policies aimed at accelerating the creation and development of careers in the gaming industry and eSports for over 80,000 Thai youth, Prasert said. It is expected that this will generate economic circulation of no less than 1 billion baht. However, the private sector also plays a significant role in showcasing the creative potential of Thai game developers and is crucial in propelling the Thai gaming industry to the international stage, he added.