Governor Chadchart Encourages Search Team, Praises Officials and K9 Dogs for Rescue Mission

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 09, 2025

(April 2, 2025) Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, followed up on the progress of the search for victims of the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse caused by an earthquake.

 

He expressed his gratitude and encouragement to all the officials who have been working together to search for the victims. The officials are continuing their search efforts, alternating between human personnel and K9 dogs. 

Equipment and machinery have been brought in to help clear the area, creating more access points and openings. The team is fully prepared to enter the area as soon as they receive the signal to search for victims. 

 

Around 9:00 PM, the teams were systematically organized. He asked everyone to send their support to the workers and to join in hoping that those trapped will be found.
 

