Bill allotting 122bn baht to digital wallet will be enacted by August

A bill allocating an additional 122 billion baht to the fiscal 2024 budget for financing the digital wallet scheme will be ready for implementation by August 13, a Government House source said.

The source said that the Budget Bureau had provided more details of the mid-year budget bill to the Cabinet on Tuesday. The Cabinet had approved the bill in principle on May 21.

The Budget Bureau has also told the Cabinet that it will start drafting the revised bill on Wednesday, the source said.

The finished bill will be sent to the Cabinet for a final okay on July 2, after which it will be tabled at the House of Representatives.

The Cabinet has been assured that the mid-year budget bill will clear the Parliament and be ready for royal endorsement no later than August 13, the source said.