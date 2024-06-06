Thai government considering launch of retirement lottery as savings scheme

The project, however, would start only after amending related laws and the process could take about six months to one year, he said.

Paopoom said the initial plan would have the National Savings Fund sell 50-baht digital lottery tickets to members of the fund, self-insured members of Social Security Fund (insured under Article 40) and freelance workers to buy the retirement lottery at the maximum value of 3,000 baht per month.

He said the target groups might be later expanded.

The money spent on buying the retirement lottery would not be wasted but become savings that the buyers could withdraw when they reach the age of 60, Paopoom added.