Mega land bridge project not a pie in the sky, says Transport Ministry

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said many investors showed interest in the project during roadshows in Italy and Saudi Arabia as well as during the market-sounding event in Bangkok on May 30.

He said the ministry was preparing a bill to propose to the House of Representatives in July and is looking to see if investors’ comments can be applied to the bill. “We expect to see bidders [for the land bridge project] in late 2025,” he added.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri, meanwhile, said the ministry is also preparing a draft act on the Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) to ensure it will go into effect alongside the bidding for the land bridge project.

“We will accelerate the draft act’s preparation because it is important for driving the country’s economy,” she said.