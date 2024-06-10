Foreign Minister Maris Sengiampongse to attend BRICS Dialogue in Russia

The invitation comes from Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, to discuss sustainable development and global security issues.
This aligns with the main theme of Russia's BRICS presidency this year: “Promoting a Fair Multilateral System for Global Development and Security.”
The BRICS group is an association of major developing and emerging market countries. Currently, it has nine member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.
On May 28, the Thai Cabinet approved Thailand's application for BRICS membership.
This membership will benefit Thailand by expanding bilateral economic relations with BRICS countries, particularly in trade, investment, finance, food security, and energy security.
It will also enhance Thailand's role among developing countries and support proactive Thai participation in various cooperative frameworks, such as ASEAN, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), and the G77 group.