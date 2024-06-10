Foreign Minister Maris Sengiampongse to attend BRICS Dialogue in Russia

The invitation comes from Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, to discuss sustainable development and global security issues.

This aligns with the main theme of Russia's BRICS presidency this year: “Promoting a Fair Multilateral System for Global Development and Security.”

The BRICS group is an association of major developing and emerging market countries. Currently, it has nine member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

On May 28, the Thai Cabinet approved Thailand's application for BRICS membership.