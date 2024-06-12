PTT, Bangchak ordered to buy pure biodiesel at prices set by EPPO

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has instructed PTT Plc and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) to buy pure biodiesel at the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO)’s reference price to shore up palm oil prices.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Wednesday that Srettha issued the instruction after learning that PTT and BCP have been buying 100% biodiesel (B100) at 27 baht per litre, lower than the EPPO reference price. The Finance Ministry is a major shareholder of BCP.

Oil companies mix B100 biodiesel with petroleum diesel to make B7 and B20 biodiesel dispensed at petrol stations. The B7 variety has 7% biodiesel content, while the B20 has 20%.