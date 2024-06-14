Thailand seeks more global influence by joining BRICS and OECD: Maris

In an interview on Thursday in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod after participating in the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries, he said Thailand wanted to become a BRICS member as the group represents emerging markets with significant economic potential and the ability to enhance the role of developing countries in shaping the global direction.
"In Thailand’s view, by becoming a member and working with BRICS countries, its role would become more defined, enabling it to better protect its interests as a developing country and an emerging economy," he said.
He clarified that Thailand does not view joining BRICS as choosing sides or acting as a counterbalance to any other group. The Thai government has applied for membership in both the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and BRICS because it seeks to expand Thailand's role on the global stage and enhance the country's capabilities.
This would allow Thailand to participate with both developing and developed countries in guiding the future development of the global community, ensuring fairness and equality for all nations, he said.
"A key policy of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's administration is for Thailand to play a leading and active role in various international groups and in addressing global issues comprehensively," Maris explained.
"Thailand is unique in that we are friends with all countries and enemies to none. We can act as a bridge between developing countries and BRICS members, as well as link BRICS with other groups. This will strengthen BRICS' negotiating power and help the global community recognise the importance of developing and emerging countries," Maris said.
He added that Thailand’s expression of interest in joining BRICS and the OECD had been received positively. He noted that every country representative he had met with had affirmed their support for Thailand, indicating that the kingdom was seen as having significant potential both economically and in fostering friendly relations, placing it in a strong position compared to many other nations.
In addition to joining the BRICS community, Thailand has also reaped substantial benefits in bilateral relations. Countries engaged in talks expressed their desire to continue working with Thailand within multilateral frameworks as well. This suggests that bilateral cooperation is elevating Thailand's influence, and when combined with its alliances in multilateral groups, it enhances the country's ability to promote mutual policies and interests effectively, leading to fair treatment and greater acceptance from developed countries, he said.
Thailand participated in the BRICS Dialogue on June 11 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The dialogue focused on sustainable development and global security, aligning with the Russian BRICS presidency theme this year of "Enhancing Multilateralism for Fair Global Development and Security".
BRICS comprises a coalition of developing and large emerging market countries, with nine members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.