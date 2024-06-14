Thailand seeks more global influence by joining BRICS and OECD: Maris

This would allow Thailand to participate with both developing and developed countries in guiding the future development of the global community, ensuring fairness and equality for all nations, he said.

"A key policy of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's administration is for Thailand to play a leading and active role in various international groups and in addressing global issues comprehensively," Maris explained.

"Thailand is unique in that we are friends with all countries and enemies to none. We can act as a bridge between developing countries and BRICS members, as well as link BRICS with other groups. This will strengthen BRICS' negotiating power and help the global community recognise the importance of developing and emerging countries," Maris said.

He added that Thailand’s expression of interest in joining BRICS and the OECD had been received positively. He noted that every country representative he had met with had affirmed their support for Thailand, indicating that the kingdom was seen as having significant potential both economically and in fostering friendly relations, placing it in a strong position compared to many other nations.

In addition to joining the BRICS community, Thailand has also reaped substantial benefits in bilateral relations. Countries engaged in talks expressed their desire to continue working with Thailand within multilateral frameworks as well. This suggests that bilateral cooperation is elevating Thailand's influence, and when combined with its alliances in multilateral groups, it enhances the country's ability to promote mutual policies and interests effectively, leading to fair treatment and greater acceptance from developed countries, he said.