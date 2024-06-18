Thailand makes history by legalises same-sex marriage

The law will go into effect 120 days after being published in the Royal Gazette, which will fall towards in the end of the year – symbolising a New Year’s gift to the people of Thailand. The bill is set to now go to the Cabinet for final approval before it is handed over to the palace for royal endorsement.

Senator Kamnoon Sithisamarn, spokesperson for the special committee, said this bill represents a new dimension for Thai society. “It has been a long journey over 10 years, driven by people who may not have been directly visible to the public,” he said.

Previously, when the media queried the Senate’s stance on the issue, Kamnoon had said that there was no reason to oppose the consideration of the bill by the House of Representatives, as it had been elected by the people.