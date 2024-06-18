Thailand makes history by legalises same-sex marriage

Pride Month this year is extra special in Thailand now that it has become the first ASEAN country to legalise same-sex marriage.
The Senate voted 130-4 for the equal marriage bill when reviewing amendments to the Civil and Commercial Code in an extraordinary session on Tuesday. The bill had been previously reviewed and approved by a special committee.
The law will go into effect 120 days after being published in the Royal Gazette, which will fall towards in the end of the year – symbolising a New Year’s gift to the people of Thailand. The bill is set to now go to the Cabinet for final approval before it is handed over to the palace for royal endorsement.
Senator Kamnoon Sithisamarn, spokesperson for the special committee, said this bill represents a new dimension for Thai society. “It has been a long journey over 10 years, driven by people who may not have been directly visible to the public,” he said.
Previously, when the media queried the Senate’s stance on the issue, Kamnoon had said that there was no reason to oppose the consideration of the bill by the House of Representatives, as it had been elected by the people.
The proposed bill, including one submitted directly by the public, received no opposition in the House of Representatives. Though the Senate is legally allowed to make extensive amendments, the Senate has respected the House’s decision on this matter.
Key provisions of the new legislation allow “two persons of any gender” to marry and be eligible for rights such as:
· Right to get engaged/married for all aged 18 and above: Legal unions are permissible provided all parties are 18 years old
· Property management for married couples: Property laws for married same-sex couples will be the same as those applicable to opposite-sex couples
· Divorce rights: Divorce by mutual consent and division of assets will be applicable for married same-sex couples
This landmark decision marks a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand and sets a precedent for the region.