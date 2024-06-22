Continuous crackdowns have led to reduction in online crime cases

According to data made available, there were 2,295 arrests in May for all types of online crimes, a decrease of 8% compared to the average of 2,495 arrests per month from January to March.

Arrests related to illegal online gambling totalled 991 cases, a 7% decrease compared to the average of 1,064 arrests per month during January to March.

Additionally, there were 199 arrests related to mule accounts and SIM cards, down 17% compared to the average of 140 arrests per month during January to March.