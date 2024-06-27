Thailand destroys over 20 tonnes of narcotics on anti-drug day

The destroyed illicit drugs, seized from 41,800 cases and primarily consisting of methamphetamine, were part of the country's comprehensive strategy, encompassing prevention, suppression and rehabilitation measures, said Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.
The Thai government has recognised the devastating impact of drug abuse and has placed its eradication at the forefront of the national agenda, Somsak said in a statement, emphasising collaboration among all sectors to tackle drug-related issues.
Public health officials will continue to provide effective treatment and rehabilitation services for people with an addiction, as well as help dismantle drug networks to foster a drug-free environment, he added.
According to the ministry, the operation marked the second large-scale drug destruction exercise in the fiscal year 2024, following the massive 340-tonne incineration in December 2023.
