Thailand destroys over 20 tonnes of narcotics on anti-drug day

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26, 2024

Thailand burned more than 20 tonnes of confiscated narcotic drugs worth 6.45 billion baht (about US$175 million) on Wednesday (June 26) to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, authorities said, reported Xinhua.

The destroyed illicit drugs, seized from 41,800 cases and primarily consisting of methamphetamine, were part of the country's comprehensive strategy, encompassing prevention, suppression and rehabilitation measures, said Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The Thai government has recognised the devastating impact of drug abuse and has placed its eradication at the forefront of the national agenda, Somsak said in a statement, emphasising collaboration among all sectors to tackle drug-related issues.

Thailand destroys over 20 tonnes of narcotics on anti-drug day

Thailand destroys over 20 tonnes of narcotics on anti-drug day

Public health officials will continue to provide effective treatment and rehabilitation services for people with an addiction, as well as help dismantle drug networks to foster a drug-free environment, he added.

According to the ministry, the operation marked the second large-scale drug destruction exercise in the fiscal year 2024, following the massive 340-tonne incineration in December 2023.

Bernama

The Star

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy