Duty-free on arrival to be scrapped at Thai airports: Cabinet

Three duty free operators generated 3.02 billion baht in revenue last year at Thailand’s eight international airports, according to the Customs Office.
The airports where duty free will be scrapped are Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, U-Tapao, Samui and Krabi.
Deputy government spokesperson Rudklao Suwankiri said the move would promote Thailand as a shopping hub and stimulate the economy.
The Finance Ministry proposed the change, which requires no legal amendments as all three operators agreed to close their duty-free shops.
A Finance Ministry study found the move would have the following four impacts: