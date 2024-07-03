Srettha orders urine tests for all at risk to curb drugs

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has ordered relevant agencies to launch “X-ray” operations to find drug abusers across the country in a bid to curb the spread of narcotics, the government spokesman said.

Chai Wacharonke said on Wednesday that the operations led by provincial governors will have individuals from high-risk groups aged 16 and above undergo urine tests.

These agencies will work in close collaboration with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, local police stations, civil society and community leaders, he added.

The PM, meanwhile, said the goal of the operation is to identify drug users and have them undergo rehabilitation, while drug dealers will be arrested and brought to justice.

Srettha has also tasked the Public Health, Interior and Defence ministries with building rehab facilities for drug abusers, and instructed the Labour and the Social Development and Human Security ministries with providing career training to rehabilitated patients so they can return to their communities and contribute to society.

Lastly, the ministries of Education and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation will monitor students to protect them from being lured into using drugs, in a bid to cut down the number of new drug users.

Chai reported that from October 2023 to July 2, 2024, officials have arrested 184,411 suspects over drug-related offences in 177,121 cases. A total of 764 million tablets of amphetamine were seized, along with 1.27 tonnes of heroin, 4.17 tonnes of ketamine, 30 kilos of cocaine, and 127,190 tablets of MDMA.

A total of 6.34 billion baht worth of assets have also been confiscated, and 108,304 persons were sent for rehabilitation.