Registration for 10,000-baht handout to start at the end of July

Meanwhile, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke warned Thais not to click any SMS link that told them to register for the digital wallet scheme, saying no such link would be sent by the government. He urged people to beware of call-centre gangs.

As per the updated timeline for implementation of the digital wallet scheme revealed by Julapun:

- The government will announce dates for registering eligible recipients at the end of July.

- Registration runs through the month of August.

- Registration ends in September.

- Recipients can start buying goods and services from shops that have joined the scheme in the fourth quarter of the year.