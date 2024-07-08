EV3.5 campaign will cost another 7 billion baht: Excise Dept

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the department’s director-general, explained on Monday that 7 billion baht has been spent so far offering subsidies on 40,000 EVs, adding that the measure will cost double that amount once approved by the Cabinet.

He added that the measure has shown good results as 30 automakers have applied for subsidies. The department grants up to 100,000 baht in subsidy for every EV imported, provided the automaker produces the same number domestically.