Foreign minister urges continued broad cooperation in Asia-Pacific region

Wang also co-chaired the second meeting of the consultation mechanism between Chinese and Thai foreign ministers with Maris.

The two-day visit that began on Tuesday was the first of its kind for Maris since taking office in May.

While expressing China's firm support for the central status of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in regional cooperation and calling for a bigger role for it in international affairs, Wang said countries must not allow external forces to interfere in their affairs.

He urged ASEAN countries to resist the negative impact of the "Indo-Pacific strategy" and to guard against NATO extending its reach into the Asia-Pacific region.