Foreign minister urges continued broad cooperation in Asia-Pacific region

Wang also co-chaired the second meeting of the consultation mechanism between Chinese and Thai foreign ministers with Maris.
The two-day visit that began on Tuesday was the first of its kind for Maris since taking office in May.
While expressing China's firm support for the central status of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in regional cooperation and calling for a bigger role for it in international affairs, Wang said countries must not allow external forces to interfere in their affairs.
He urged ASEAN countries to resist the negative impact of the "Indo-Pacific strategy" and to guard against NATO extending its reach into the Asia-Pacific region.
China is willing to work closely with ASEAN countries to adhere to the right direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, he added.
Because next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, Wang said both nations should plan to celebrate the anniversary and deepen all-round strategic cooperation.
Maris said the Thai government is committed to enhancing friendship between the two nations and is ready to work with China to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Bangkok is ready to work with Beijing to intensify high-level exchanges, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and strengthen practical cooperation in fields including the digital economy and electric vehicles to deliver benefits to the two peoples, he added.
Both nations also agreed to give full play to the role of co-chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and promote the building of a community with a shared future for the LMC countries.
Zhao Jia
China Daily
Asia News Network