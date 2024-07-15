Registration for 10,000-baht handout starts Aug 1, says Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that eligible recipients for the 10,000-baht handout scheme can start registering themselves on August 1.

“The digital wallet programme will be ready for registration on August 1,” the post read.

He also clarified in the X post that the national digital wallet policy committee had met on Monday morning to make final preparations for the registration of recipients and participating shops.