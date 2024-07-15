Registration for 10,000-baht handout starts Aug 1, says Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday that eligible recipients for the 10,000-baht handout scheme can start registering themselves on August 1.
“The digital wallet programme will be ready for registration on August 1,” the post read.
He also clarified in the X post that the national digital wallet policy committee had met on Monday morning to make final preparations for the registration of recipients and participating shops.
Srettha added that the panel would assign relevant government agencies to carry out necessary operations for launching the project, including setting conditions for the recipients and measures to prevent corruption.
“The digital wallet is a big government project to add money to the pockets of people, small businesses and the economy. For the sake of legal and technical prudence, and security of users, implementing the project takes time,” Srettha’s post read. “But this wait is definitely not in vain.”
Irada Luangwilai, deputy director of the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), said the Thang Raj (government’s path) app was now ready for digital wallet recipients to register.
She added that the DGA had been working on the application for three or four years now and it can be downloaded on iOS smartphones via the App Store and on Android smartphones via Google Play.
As per requirements, recipients of the 10,000-baht digital handout should have turned 16 by September 30 and should not have more than 500,000 baht in their bank accounts. They should also not have earned more than 840,000 baht in 2023 as per their tax filing.