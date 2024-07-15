Thailand\'s Agriculture Minister signs off on genome-editing regulation

The new Notification of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, titled "Certification of Organisms Developed from Genome Editing Technology for Agricultural Use, B.E. 2567 (2024)," aims to position Thailand as a global leader in agricultural innovation.
Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture, announced the development on Friday, emphasizing its alignment with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's "IGNITE AGRICULTURE HUB" initiative.
The legislation paves the way for the safe development and commercial use of genome-edited plants, animals, and microorganisms in agriculture. It's set to take effect 30 days after publication in the Royal Gazette.
"This technology will help truly triple Thai farmers' income in 4 years," Rapibhat stated.
The move puts Thailand in line with countries like the US, Japan, and Australia, which have already embraced genome editing technology in agriculture.
Critics, however, raise concerns about potential long-term effects on biodiversity and food safety. The government plans to address these through strict regulatory measures and public awareness campaigns.
As Thailand positions itself to become a "Seed Hub," the global agricultural community watches closely. The success of this initiative could reshape the landscape of global food production and security.