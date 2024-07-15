Thailand\'s Agriculture Minister signs off on genome-editing regulation

"This technology will help truly triple Thai farmers' income in 4 years," Rapibhat stated.

The move puts Thailand in line with countries like the US, Japan, and Australia, which have already embraced genome editing technology in agriculture.

Critics, however, raise concerns about potential long-term effects on biodiversity and food safety. The government plans to address these through strict regulatory measures and public awareness campaigns.

As Thailand positions itself to become a "Seed Hub," the global agricultural community watches closely. The success of this initiative could reshape the landscape of global food production and security.