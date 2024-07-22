Potential for imports of Russian oil dogged by challenges

Thailand has once again held discussions with Russia about energy cooperation between the two countries, particularly the purchase of oil but several challenges stand in the way, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said following his conversations with Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Sergey Mochalnikov.

While Russian oil is currently cheap, importing it could incur high transportation costs, and private-sector purchases of Russian oil are currently not feasible, Pirapan explained.

A source from the Ministry confirmed that Russian crude oil is cheaper than Middle Eastern oil but added that Russian oil is light oil, which is unsuitable for production in Thailand. Therefore, Thai refineries might not find it cost-effective to process.

The idea of using light oil from Russia has been explored in the past but was abandoned due to the unsuitability of Thai refineries.

While Thailand's six refineries have advanced in recent years, it is not certain if processing light oil would be cost-effective and would likely necessitate adaptation, which might not be economically viable.