NIA Unveils 'Groom - Grant - Growth - Global' Strategy

The agency also promotes and disseminates successful innovation cases through the Nilmangkorn (Black Dragon Horse) project, which this year has been expanded to Nilmungkorn 10X, which focuses on creating high-quality innovation entrepreneurs to enter the capital market with a sales target of no less than 100 million baht within 3 years.

NIA has also developed a startup acceleration program in 4 areas: food technology, agricultural technology, health technology, and climate technology. The agency brings promising innovation entrepreneurs to participate in international exhibitions to create opportunities for global market expansion, such as in Germany, Japan, etc. In addition, NIA emphasizes the use of data to drive the innovation system through the "Thailand Innovation Portal" service platform, which has over 90,000 innovation data items and over 3,600 users.

"For the next step, in the role of "Focal Conductor," NIA will expand on the Groom - Grant - Growth concept by adding "Global" to focus on promoting innovation entrepreneurs to exponential growth both domestically and internationally.

This will be done through projects and collaboration with network partners to expand the number of potential innovation entrepreneurs, accelerate the Startup Act, promote various forms of co-investment from both public and private sources, develop a startup acceleration program in target industries such as medicine and climate change technology, to promote business expansion into international markets, and strengthen Thailand's innovation network and readiness to work with the NIA to drive innovation. NIA aims to drive Thailand towards becoming an innovation nation recognized on the world stage."

Sura-at Supachatturat, Deputy Executive Director of Innovation Development, said that NIA has been accelerating the creation of more innovative companies and strengthening their business structures. "Access to funding" is a critical factor in facilitating the accessibility and equitable allocation of resources for SMEs, startups, social enterprises, and community enterprises. This year, NIA has developed new financial support mechanisms to better address the needs of innovative businesses for sustainable growth and market expansion through seven main mechanisms:

1. Regional Innovation Expansion to the Market for market testing and the improvement of innovative products or services to enable commercialization and reach new customer bases.

2. Targeted Innovation Project Funding for market feasibility testing of innovative products or services to improve products and services to target markets, and for evaluating economic and investment viability.

3. Innovation Development Consultant Support Mechanisms for hiring consultants to enhance internal organizational processes in business strategy, marketing, intellectual property, accounting, finance and investment, and international trade.

4. Product Testing for Compliance with Relevant Standards for hiring consultants, improving internal organizational processes, conducting testing and analysis, and for reviewing and evaluating to seek product registration or certification that is crucial for business growth.

5. Innovative Business Expansion for testing innovations in public and private sector entities to expand innovative businesses into target customer segments, along with economic and operational assessments.

6. Partial Interest Subsidies to enhance liquidity for the growth of innovative businesses.

7. Corporate Co-Funding Mechanism for Technology and Innovation Business Growth and Market Expansion through collaboration with public and private sources of funds or Corporate Co-Funding to support activities related to business growth development, such as product development, marketing, capacity expansion, team growth, and intellectual property management and there is a repayment requirement when the project is commercially successful.

Pariwat Wongsamran, Deputy Executive Director of Innovation Systems, said that, apart from financial support, NIA also focuses on the development capabilities of innovation entrepreneurs and innovation infrastructure to elevate Thai innovation entrepreneurs to the global market under the "Local to Global" concept. This has three main goals:

1. To strengthen regional innovation systems by promoting access to innovation infrastructure in business knowledge, technology, intellectual property, prototyping facilities, finance, investment, and domestic and international marketing through collaboration with regional science parks and universities, the creation of innovation districts and innovation cities.

2. To develop Thailand's target industries by providing resources and market linkages to targeted industries that are prominent and have growth potential, including agriculture, food and herbs, health and medicine, energy, environment, electric vehicles, tourism, and soft power. It also involves developing human resources to support these industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and semiconductors.

3. To promote Thai innovation entrepreneurs to the global market by creating opportunities for business expansion and fundraising to enhance the country's innovation capabilities and competitiveness through international market linkages, partnership building, and business matching activities in foreign countries such as the United States, Finland, China, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong.

Supichaya Limtrakul, Deputy Executive Director of Organizational Strategy, said that in today's world, digital transformation is about increasing opportunities and the potential to serve innovation entrepreneurs through digital means in a comprehensive way. NIA is focused on creating service and work experiences for personnel that meet the needs of the modern economy and the lifestyles of the new generation. It is prioritizing digital transformation in five areas:

1. Digital Service: focusing on creating a Digital Service Journey alongside the Innovation Journey through the Groom-Grant-Growth program, which will be divided into both internal and external service recipients.

2. Digital People: this involves developing staff to keep up with the changes in Digital Literacy to become Digital Competency, especially towards AI Competency.

3. Digital Connectivity: connecting work and access to services anytime and anywhere to meet the needs of society and the lifestyles of the new generation.

4. Digital Compliance: This involves raising the standard of data management and cybersecurity to international standards.

5. Digital Data: A Central Innovation Data Platform to enhance the use of data for innovative businesses.