Thailand to introduce licensing measures for dual use items

US ambassador Robert F Godec and Gonzalo Suarez, the US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation, recently met with Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce to discuss strengthening trade and investment relations with a focus on licensing measures that consider international security. Such measures control goods potentially related to the proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and Dual-Use Items (DUI).

DUI are items that can be used for both commercial and military purposes. Once sold, these items are for general use but also have potential applications in chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

According to the SCB website, DUIs permeate various industries, including automotive, electronics, aviation, marine equipment, telecommunications, sensors, and lasers. Examples include ball bearings, typically part of machinery in heavy industries, which could be used in nuclear weapons if in the wrong hands. Carbon fibre, usually used to make sports equipment like tennis rackets, can be part of gas centrifuges. Even coronavirus is a DUI, as it can be used for vaccines or biological weapons.

“I assured the US that the Ministry of Commerce prioritises controlling export activities to prevent WMD proliferation, in line with international resolutions, especially UN Security Council Resolution 1540. We will discuss measures with relevant agencies, such as the Customs Department and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to prevent Thailand from being a transit country for such goods within the legal framework,” Phumtham said after the meeting