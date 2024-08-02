First day of registration for digital wallet a success, PM says

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expects the number of registrants for the 10,000 baht digital wallet handout scheme to exceed 20 million people on Friday.

According to his social media post, the premier said 16.5 million people registered for the scheme on Thursday from 8am to 2pm, which was the first day of registration.

Although some people might face difficulties in registration, he noted that the registration system is operating smoothly without crashing.

He also praised officials at more than 5,000 walk-in service counters nationwide for helping Thais to register for the scheme.