First day of registration for digital wallet a success, PM says

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expects the number of registrants for the 10,000 baht digital wallet handout scheme to exceed 20 million people on Friday.
According to his social media post, the premier said 16.5 million people registered for the scheme on Thursday from 8am to 2pm, which was the first day of registration.
Although some people might face difficulties in registration, he noted that the registration system is operating smoothly without crashing.
He also praised officials at more than 5,000 walk-in service counters nationwide for helping Thais to register for the scheme.
Srettha expects the number of registrants to exceed 20 million today, saying that the scheme’s process and timeline will proceed as planned.
“This is an economic stimulus measure that shows the government thinks outside the box but still complies with the law,” he said.
Srettha also affirmed that the mobile application “Thang Raj” will not only serve as the point of access to the scheme, but it will also lead Thailand on the path towards a digital society. “By 2025, hundreds of government services will be available on the application,” he added.
Thai citizens are allowed to register for the digital wallet scheme on Thang Raj application using ID card number and facial scan until September 15.