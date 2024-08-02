Detailed timeline for digital wallet scheme to be revealed on Monday

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday that his ministry will call a special press conference on Monday (August 5) to clarify the digital-wallet timeline for merchants.
Approximately 2 million shops are expected to join the digital wallet scheme, including street vendors and local government organisations.
The initiative also includes retailers and “Thong Fah” stores, which aim to provide goods at fair prices to alleviate the cost of living.
Several hundred thousand stores have already begun registering informally. Once the timeline is announced, more merchants are expected to register, leading to a final count of participating stores.
Full details, including the formal opening of the merchant registration system, will be explained on Monday.
Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said the sheer number of people registering for the scheme reflects the extent of hardships suffered by people. As of Friday morning, 18 million people had registered for the scheme, under which they will be given 10,000 baht to use as a digital wallet at participating shops.
“The digital wallet scheme is designed to address these issues.
Registrations today and tomorrow will further clarify the project’s potential for success, underscoring the importance of public participation. The project aims to involve citizens in stimulating the economy, with the distributed funds acting as a tool for economic engagement rather than mere handouts,” the minister said.
"The initiative also aims to educate the nation on digital economy practices. Upon completion, a comprehensive summary will illustrate the project’s success, distinguishing it from past cash distribution efforts,” Phumtham added.