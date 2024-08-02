Detailed timeline for digital wallet scheme to be revealed on Monday

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday that his ministry will call a special press conference on Monday (August 5) to clarify the digital-wallet timeline for merchants.

Approximately 2 million shops are expected to join the digital wallet scheme, including street vendors and local government organisations.

The initiative also includes retailers and “Thong Fah” stores, which aim to provide goods at fair prices to alleviate the cost of living.