Digital wallet registration passes 23.7m users Sunday morning

More than 23.7 million Thais have registered their wishes to receive a 10,000-baht handout under the digital wallet programme, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.

As of 9.30am on Sunday, more than 23.7 million Thais had registered to receive the 10,000-baht handout, Chai said.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin would like to thank all agencies that assisted people who could not register on their own via the Thang Raj app.

Initially, government agencies opened 5,000 walk-in spots to help Thais register their wish to join the scheme, and now the Krungthai Bank has provided 900 more walk-in spots for registration assistance.