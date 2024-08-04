Digital wallet registration passes 23.7m users Sunday morning

More than 23.7 million Thais have registered their wishes to receive a 10,000-baht handout under the digital wallet programme, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said.
The spokesman said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin would like to thank all agencies that assisted people who could not register on their own via the Thang Raj app.
Initially, government agencies opened 5,000 walk-in spots to help Thais register their wish to join the scheme, and now the Krungthai Bank has provided 900 more walk-in spots for registration assistance.
Chai said people who cannot register as eligible recipients via the Thai Raj app on their own can use the following help centres:
- 1,722 digital community centres around the country
- 1,200 Thailand Post offices around the country
- 1,047 Government Savings Bank branches around the country
- 1,238 branches around the country of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
- 900 branches of KTB
Registrations of those who don’t have a smartphone will take place from September 15 to October 1, Chai said.