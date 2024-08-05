Srettha, Paetongtarn to discuss soft power with Lisa

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra will discuss soft power promotion with Thailand’s K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal in the next month or two, the Government House said on Monday.

Lisa is rearranging her agenda to meet with Srettha and Paetongtarn, it said, adding that Lisa visited Koh Samui in Surat Thani province in July to film the third season of dark comedy TV series “The White Lotus”.

With production set in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Samui, the series is expected to hit the screens on HBO’s video streaming platform in 2025.

Also filmed in Thailand last month were scenes for the TV series “Alien: Earth” shot in Samut Prakan, and the upcoming theatre release “Jurassic World 4” in Krabi and Trang.