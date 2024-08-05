Govt waiving fees for stallholders in run-up to digital wallet payouts

He said the ministry has waived monthly stall rental fees for over 2,000 retailers at markets under its supervision for three months in a bid to boost economic recovery.
The interior, public health and finance ministries as well as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration have lowered stall rental fees for retailers at venues under their control, such as Chatuchak and Thonburi markets, he said.
Phumtham went on to say that provincial commerce offices are now looking at dates and times for hosting commercial flea markets nationwide at least once a month from August 20 onwards.
The flea market venues include city halls, tourist attractions, industrial estates, filling stations, universities, shopping malls and housing estates and will offer sucg items as eggs, sugar, cooking oil, rice, instant noodles, canned fish, seasonings, detergent, electrical appliances and clothes at low prices to mitigate the cost of living.
To further reduce costs of daily necessities, the ministry is collaborating with the Defence Ministry on using military trucks to offer consumers goods for residents of remote areas, as well as arranging with product manufacturers to host sales promotion fairs nationwide, he added.