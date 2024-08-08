Ombudsman rejects complaint against govt’s digital wallet scheme

The Office of the Ombudsman has rejected a complaint that the government’s digital wallet scheme violates Article 62, a Government House source said on Thursday.

Wirangrong Dabbaransi, the chairperson of a network of universities for Thailand’s reform, had claimed that the digital wallet scheme violated Article 62 of the charter.

The ombudsman responded to the complaint by saying that since the details, conditions and budget for the scheme have not yet been finalised, it cannot be established that the scheme violates Article 62.