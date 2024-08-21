Five state-run banks to cut their budget for digital wallet scheme

The government plans to secure an additional 35 billion baht for its flagship economic stimulus digital wallet scheme by getting five state enterprises to adjust their budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025 to free up the funds, a Government House source said on Wednesday.
The five state-run banks expected to make budget cuts are:
The scheme is a key election promise of the ruling Pheu Thai Party to ramp up the country’s economy by boosting domestic spending. Under the scheme, Thai citizens aged 16 years and above, whose annual income is less than 840,000 per annum and who do not have 500,000 baht in bank deposits, will receive 10,000 baht per person as a digital handout to spend at local businesses.
The government estimates the campaign would need a budget of 450 billion baht, which will come from various sources.
The source added that the government under new Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is looking into options to adjust the scope and criteria of the scheme to make it fit available budgets.
Analysts have suggested that one suitable approach would be to limit the recipients to only those below the poverty line and in vulnerable groups – estimated at 20-25 million people. Funding for the scheme in that case would cost less than 250 billion baht. This approach would also be in alignment with the suggestion of the Bank of Thailand.