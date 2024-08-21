Five state-run banks to cut their budget for digital wallet scheme

The government plans to secure an additional 35 billion baht for its flagship economic stimulus digital wallet scheme by getting five state enterprises to adjust their budget for fiscal year (FY) 2025 to free up the funds, a Government House source said on Wednesday.

The five state-run banks expected to make budget cuts are:

Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives – 31.32 billion baht

Government Savings Bank – 2.68 billion baht

Government Housing Bank – 592.15 million baht

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand – 330.38 million baht

Export–Import Bank of Thailand – 72.31 million baht

The scheme is a key election promise of the ruling Pheu Thai Party to ramp up the country’s economy by boosting domestic spending. Under the scheme, Thai citizens aged 16 years and above, whose annual income is less than 840,000 per annum and who do not have 500,000 baht in bank deposits, will receive 10,000 baht per person as a digital handout to spend at local businesses.