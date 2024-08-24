Farmers in Chiang Rai to be educated on use of perennial trees as collateral

The partnership, which commenced on Friday, stems from the lack of knowledge among many farmers across the country that they already have a valuable asset that can be used as collateral for loans.

The department director-general, Oramon Sapthaweetham, presided over the event's opening ceremony. She explained that though perennial trees had been accepted as collateral for many years, only farmers in 22 provinces across the country had applied for the programme thus far.

She explained that many farmers appeared to be unaware of this option, which prompted the department that operates under the Commerce Ministry, to work with the BACC to raise awareness about this programme.

The one-day activity included two sessions: training and a special discussion with experts.

The training covered a variety of topics, including the tree bank project, loan applications using perennial trees as collateral, forest sector carbon credits, and business collateral laws.

Meanwhile, the discussion included a talk on "Perennial trees, business collateral, and environmental friendliness", with experts from various government agencies and local farmers participating.