War room set up to help tourism operators affected by floods

The Tourism and Sports Ministry will set up an emergency coordination centre, also known as a “war room” to survey the impact of flooding in several provinces and provide appropriate assistance to affected tourism operators.

The centre will coordinate with provincial tourism and sports offices, the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Tourist Police, minister Sermsak Pongpanich said on Monday.

He said the war room would focus on drafting policies to help tourism entrepreneurs in affected provinces, including Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, and Phuket, which are facing flooding, subsidence, landslides, and bridges and roads being cut off.

Sermsak added that officials would also survey attractions hit by flooding to determine the extent of damage and coordinate with related authorities for the restoration process.

“Taking care of tourists and operators during the floods will be the top priority. We aim to help affected operators so they can resume their operations as soon as possible,” said the minister.