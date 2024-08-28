Transport Ministry awaits new Cabinet with plan for 13 mega projects

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2024

Ministry set to propose infrastructure projects worth over 727 billion baht and expects biddings to kick off within this year

The Transport Ministry has said that it plans to propose 13 mega projects worth 727.3 billion baht to the new Cabinet, with biddings to commence later this year.

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit told the press on Tuesday that these projects were previously proposed under former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and will be resubmitted to the new Cabinet led by PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He added that some projects are ready to be launched.

“Once the Cabinet approves, bidding will be rolled out progressively this year,” he said.

The 13 megaprojects include:

Second phase of six double-track railways (245.2 billion baht)

  • Pak Nam Pho-Den Chai (62.8 billion baht)
  • Chumphon-Surat Thani (24.2 billion baht)        
  • Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla (57.3 billion baht)
  • Den Chai-Chiang Mai (56.8 billion baht)
  • Thanon Jira Junction-Ubon Ratchathani (37.5 billion baht)        
  • Hat Yai Junction-Padang Besar (6.6 billion baht)

Two mass transit system projects (21.76 billion baht)

  • Dark Red Line Rangsit-Thammasat University Rangsit campus (6.47 billion baht)
  • Red Line Siriraj-Taling Chan-Salaya (15.29 billion baht)

Kathu-Patong expressway (14.6 billion baht)

M5 motorway’s Rangsit-Bang Pa-In extension (31.3 billion baht)

M9 motorway’s Bang Khun Thian-Bang Bua Thong section (56 billion baht)

Third part of northern expressway from Prasert-Manukitch to Bangkok Outer Ring Road (16.9 billion baht)

Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai high-speed rail (341.3 billion baht)

 

