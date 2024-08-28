Transport Ministry awaits new Cabinet with plan for 13 mega projects

Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit told the press on Tuesday that these projects were previously proposed under former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and will be resubmitted to the new Cabinet led by PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He added that some projects are ready to be launched.

“Once the Cabinet approves, bidding will be rolled out progressively this year,” he said.