Transport Ministry awaits new Cabinet with plan for 13 mega projects

The Transport Ministry has said that it plans to propose 13 mega projects worth 727.3 billion baht to the new Cabinet, with biddings to commence later this year.
Caretaker Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit told the press on Tuesday that these projects were previously proposed under former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and will be resubmitted to the new Cabinet led by PM-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He added that some projects are ready to be launched.
“Once the Cabinet approves, bidding will be rolled out progressively this year,” he said.
The 13 megaprojects include:
Second phase of six double-track railways (245.2 billion baht)
Two mass transit system projects (21.76 billion baht)
Kathu-Patong expressway (14.6 billion baht)
M5 motorway’s Rangsit-Bang Pa-In extension (31.3 billion baht)
M9 motorway’s Bang Khun Thian-Bang Bua Thong section (56 billion baht)
Third part of northern expressway from Prasert-Manukitch to Bangkok Outer Ring Road (16.9 billion baht)
Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai high-speed rail (341.3 billion baht)