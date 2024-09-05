Paetongtarn’s government to focus on tackling economic problems

The policy statement that the new cabinet under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will announce to the Parliament next Wednesday (September 11) will focus on tackling economic problems, with the digital wallet scheme among the urgent policies, a Pheu Thai source said on Wednesday.
The source said other urgent policies include improving the public’s quality of life and the prices of agricultural products, as well as suppressing narcotics.
In terms of mid- and long-term policies, the new government would focus on key infrastructure projects such as entertainment complexes with legal casinos, Ranong Port development, land reclamation in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, and water resource management, the source added.
Political policies, such as amending the Constitution and Criminal Code’s Article 112, also known as lese majesté law, will not be included as urgent policies as they are not related to people’s wellbeing, said the source.
A news source from the Finance Ministry said that the Paetongtarn government will have around 300 billion baht for economic stimulation policies.
The source explained that 122 billion baht will come from the Additional Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal 2024, while 152 billion baht will come from the fiscal 2025 budget that the previous government had earmarked for economic stimulation. The last portion of 30-40 billion baht will come from the central budget for emergency expenses under the fiscal 2024 budget, which the previous government had earmarked to fund the digital wallet scheme.
The source estimated that the new government would use 150 billion baht to fund the digital wallet scheme, targeting around 15 million people in vulnerable groups, namely holders of the state welfare card and the disabled. The money is expected to be distributed within September.
The remainder of the economic stimulation budget will go to infrastructure investment in the provinces, such as community roads and small water reservoirs, in a bid to boost the grassroots economy, the source added.
Paetongtarn and her 35 Cabinet members will have an audience with His Majesty the King at the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall on Friday evening, when they will take an oath of allegiance to the King.