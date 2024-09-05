Paetongtarn’s government to focus on tackling economic problems

The policy statement that the new cabinet under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will announce to the Parliament next Wednesday (September 11) will focus on tackling economic problems, with the digital wallet scheme among the urgent policies, a Pheu Thai source said on Wednesday.

The source said other urgent policies include improving the public’s quality of life and the prices of agricultural products, as well as suppressing narcotics.

In terms of mid- and long-term policies, the new government would focus on key infrastructure projects such as entertainment complexes with legal casinos, Ranong Port development, land reclamation in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district, and water resource management, the source added.

Political policies, such as amending the Constitution and Criminal Code’s Article 112, also known as lese majesté law, will not be included as urgent policies as they are not related to people’s wellbeing, said the source.